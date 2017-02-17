Tickets on Sale for the Sean Graham CPN17

TICKETS NOW ON SALE: With just under 4 weeks to go to Cheltenham 2017, local layers Sean Graham have put their tickets on sale for there prestigious preview night on Monday, March 6 at the Europa Hotel. Tickets are £10 and remember, that includes a free £5 matched bet and are available at all their outlets.

Brian Graham – pictured above with the PG – told us that joining him and brother Ronan on the panel will be jockey Noel Fehily, Willie Mullins assistant trainer David Casey along with Thistlecrack jockey Tom Scudamore via live telephone link.

Pundit Mark ‘The Couch’ Winstanley again takes his place alongside top Racing UK commentator Richard Hoiles. Again, the preview night will be chaired by the face of At The Races, Gary O’Brien.