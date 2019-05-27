Three MEPs from the North will be elected today

COUNTING is under way to elect three MEPs from the north to the European Parliament.

Voters went to the polls last Thursday with a total of 1,278,951 people eligible to vote.

The Electoral Office recorded turnout at just over 45%, down more than 6% from the 2014 election.

Counting is taking place at the Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt, with the first results expected this afternoon.

Outgoing MEPs Martina Anderson of Sinn Féin and the DUP’s Diane Dodds are expected to battle it out for top spot.

In 2014, the DUP and Sinn Féin claimed more than 45% of the vote.

The third seat is set to be a tight battle between a number of parties with the Ulster Unionist Party’s Jim Nicholson not re-standing for his seat. Former minister Danny Kennedy is the party’s representative this time around.

A number of party leaders are also in contention for the third seat with SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and his Alliance Party counterpart Naomi Long both standing.

TUV leader Jim Allister and Green Party leader Clare Bailey were also represented on the ballot paper.

UKIP is running Robert Hall and the Conservative Party representative is Amandeep Singh Bhogal.

The European election card is completed with two Independent candidates in the shape of Neil McCann and Jane Morrice.

Please follow and like us: