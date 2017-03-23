Thousands of daffodils brighten up Marie Curie’s ‘Garden of Light’

ST ANNE’S Square in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter will be awash with yellow daffodils when it plays host to the Marie Curie ‘Garden of Light’ to mark the charity’s Great Daffodil Appeal. The immersive art installation will be open to the public from Thursday 24 to Sunday, March 26.

The Garden is made up of 2,100 daffodils, each one representing a Marie Curie Nurse that works across the UK providing care and support to people, and their families, living with a terminal illness either in their own home or at the charity’s Hospice.

The daffodils will illuminate at night, symbolising the light Marie Curie nurses bring to people in their darkest hours.

In addition to the Garden of Light, the St Anne’s Square site will also feature a specially designed Marie Curie ‘Memory Wall’. Visitors to the Garden will have the opportunity to write a message on the wall in memory of a loved one that received care from the charity or simply to remember a special person that they have lost.

“I cannot praise Marie Curie enough for what its Nurses did for Mum, and also for my family,” said Linda Robinson, whose Mum was cared for by Marie Curie.

“I really don’t have the words, but I know I’ll never forget.

“To me the nurses who looked after mum were real life ‘Mary Poppins’…the embodiment of dignity and compassion. The nurses brought a real peace of mind to my family in that we knew mum was being looked after brilliantly. The nurses were also there for us. They answered all of our questions and always took time to ask us if we were OK.

“The Garden of Light is a lovely concept and for me is the perfect image of Marie Curie. The work the charity’s 2,100 nurses do brings comfort to families up and down the country and often in the darkest of hours. I hope people visit the Garden of Light and do all they can to support Marie Curie.”

The Marie Curie ‘Garden of Light’ was created by renowned public artists Greyworld over the course of six months and took a total of 1,800 hours to complete.

Volunteer collectors will be in the Garden to encourage people to make a donation to Marie Curie in return for a daffodil pin.

“We know that around 3,000 people don’t get the care they need at the end of life. Marie Curie is working to address this but it needs your help,” added Paul Thompson, Marie Curie Head of Community Fundraising Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“So, this March show your support by wearing a daffodil pin.”