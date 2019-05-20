Thousands attend Love Equality rally

THOUSANDS of people took part in a marriage equality march in Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

The Love Equality rally was led by Sara Canning, the partner of murdered journalist Lyra McKee.

Addressing the crowd at Belfast City Hall, Sara said: “We pay our taxes, we are governed by the same laws, we live deeply and we love dearly – why should we not be afforded the same rights in marriage?”

“Same-sex couples come from every single political, religious, cultural, and racial background,” she went on.

“A vote passing on equal marriage would not be a ‘win’ for any one side, it would be a win for all sides.”

Sinn Féin leader in the North, Michelle O’Neill MLA who attended the rally said there was a clear and growing demand for marriage equality and rights for all in our society.

“It was great to see thousands of people coming out on to the streets of Belfast once again in support of marriage equality.

“The contribution by Sarah Canning, the partner of Lyra McKee was moving and powerful.

“Society is changing north and south; no more should couples who are in love be denied the right to get married.

“The message today has been loud and clear. People want equality and rights for all. They want a modern society, an inclusive society and Sinn Féin is very proud to march with them and campaign for the delivery of those rights.

“I want to commend the organisers of today’s march for putting together a welcoming and inclusive event. They sent solidarity to others in society, to Irish language speakers, the victims of institutional abuse and victims of the conflict and to women campaigning for appropriate and compassionate healthcare services.

“They want an end to the denial of rights enjoyed by citizens everywhere else in these islands.”

