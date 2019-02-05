Theresa May to defend Brexit plan on visit to Belfast

Photo to be credited to Pacemaker

THERESA May will stress that she can deliver a Brexit deal that avoids a hard border, during a visit to Belfast this afternoon.

In a speech to business leaders, the prime minister will pledge to secure a deal with the EU that “commands broad support” and a majority in parliament.

The British Prime Minister will meet with Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and northern leader Michelle O’Neill who will tell the Prime Minister that the border backstop outlined in the Withdrawal Agreement must not be removed or altered.

In her speech today, Mrs May is expected to say: “I know this is a concerning time for many people here in Northern Ireland. But we will find a way to deliver Brexit that honours our commitments to Northern Ireland, that commands broad support across the community in Northern Ireland and that secures a majority in the Westminster Parliament, which is the best way to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland.

“The measure of this moment in Northern Ireland’s history must be more than whether we avoid a return to the challenges of the past. It must be how, together, we move forwards to shape the opportunities of the future.”

The UK is due to leave the EU at 11pm on Friday March 29, when the two-year time limit on withdrawal negotiations enforced by the Article 50 process expires.