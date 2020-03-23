Belfast Media Group
March 23, 2020
GALLERY: The new normal in Belfast as Coronavirus storms in
By Thomas McMullan
The new normal: shoppers leaving Lidl on the Andersonstown Road
Cleanliness next to godliness in Ardoyne
Pictures by our photographer Thomas McMullan
Beer run to off-licence in Ladybrook
Keeping a physical distance between customers waiting to enter Cooper’s Pharmacy in Andersonstown
Hand sanitiser being used by shoppers at Lidl in West Belfast
Praise for social distancing queueing at Dunnes at Annadale Embankment in South Belfast
Emotional Coffee House owner calls it a day in face of Coronavirus
