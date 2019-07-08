The Miami: dance hall days are back

SHOPPERS and workers on Great Victoria Street did a double take this week as the writing team and cast from the Miami Showband Story struck up a few classic numbers outside the Grand Opera House.

Martin Lynch and Marie Jones along with showband man George Jones and West Belfast Miami member Des Lee entertained city centre shoppers ahead of the show’s premiere on August 8.

Penned by Marie Jones and Martin Lynch, the team that wrote the George Best musical Dancing Shoes, the Miami Showband Story will take audiences through the joyous dance hall days of the 1960s through to darker times and the atrocity of the murder of Fran O’Toole, Brian McCoy and guitarist Tony Geraghty on July 31 1975.

The production will entertain audiences on a ten-night run at the Grand Opera House before embarking on a four-week tour of Ireland concluding at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre in September.

For ticket information visit www.goh.co.uk.

Please follow and like us: