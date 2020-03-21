Folow us on social media

Andersonstown News March 21, 2020

The masks of Belfast

Our lensman Thomas McMullan (pictured in Tesco North Belfast sporting his own protective face wear) has been capturing some of the masks being worn to combat the Coronavirus. Our lensman Thomas McMullan (pictured in Tesco North Belfast sporting his own protective face wear) has been capturing some of the masks being worn to combat the Coronavirus.
Going to shop at Marks & Spencer on the Lisburn Road yesterday Going to shop at Marks & Spencer on the Lisburn Road yesterday
By Thomas McMullan

 

