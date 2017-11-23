The all-new Sean Graham Racing Club make dream start at Punchestown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Sean Graham Racing Club made its debut at Punchestown on Sunday and what a day it turned out.

The band of merry local punters enjoyed a fabulous day out and you could hear the cheer in West Belfast when TopoftheRa won the second race at 4/1.

Faugheen was the star attraction on the day and boy, was he good. He was the most impressive winner on the day and it’s all systems go for the Irish and English Champion Hurdles according to trainer, Willie Mullins.

From the excellent breakfast baps from the Coffee House to the free matched £10 bets, the day was a massive success and with eight meetings to visit in 2018, the planning with Brian Graham is already active. We will be posting up the first visit in the New Year in coming weeks.

WEEKEND RACING

On to this weekend and the Betfair Chase (3.00) at Haydock is the stand-out race of the weekend.

Bristol De Mai who won the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby looks the bet for us in this one.

He is around 11/8 with Sean Graham Bookmakers at the moment.

Onto the Betfair Exchange Hurdle (1.50) and we are taking Air Horse One (6/1) in this one after his fine fourth behind Elgin at Ascot.

Onto the Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle (2.25) and we find it hard to split Minella Awards (7/1) and likely favourite, The Worlds End (5/1) who were stand-out performers last season and could battle this out and we side with the jolly – just.

We’re online via Facebook and Twitter as usual with selections from other meetings.

PG ACCA

Hopeless is the best way to describe last weekend’s selections as we strive to get the Christmas money in and we’re hoping the odds-on acca can deliver some festive cheer this weekend.

We are banking on wins for Aston Villa (4/6); Wolves (1/2); Portsmouth(4/7); Blackburn (4/5) and Carlisle (3/4) – check out the Sean Graham screens at weekend for bet enhancement.

PG DRAW TRIXIE

We sit on the fence and are taking draws in the following Premier League Saturday games: Crystal Palace v Stoke; Newcastle v Watford and finishing with the late kick off at Anfield where Liverpool tackle Chelsea in the big game.

PG GOALRUSH

We suggest you take both teams to score in the following games: Newcastle v Watford; Swansea v Bournemouth; Burton v Sunderland; Exeter v Accrington and finishing with the Notts County v Colchester game.

PG QUAD

We finish the weekend selections with our quad and are hoping that Middlesbrough (1/1); Wigan (6/5); Swindon (7/5) and Cambridge (11/10) can all get wins on Saturday afternoon.

• Usual betting advice from the PG for the weekend. Bet what you can afford, do not chase losses. Follow our betting motto of bet small, win big and remember one vital thing, the bookie always wins – never let anyone tell you different.