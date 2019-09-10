Sunflowers for Sharon

MOUNT Eagles roundabout has been transformed into a “sunflower garden” in support of resident and West Belfast’s own ‘sunflower’ Sharon McCloskey.

The mother-of-three is currently undergoing a stem cell transplant as she continues to battle an extremely rare form of leukemia.

Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker told the Andersonstown News that the sunflower planting was the communities way of showing Sharon and her family that they are behind them.

“When we all found about Sharon’s news, obviously our hearts went out to her but there was a real sense of hope and that came from her family and friends,” he said.

“We really saw and felt that at one of the early stem cell registration events at the Mount Eagles Community Centre. The Sunflower campaign has just grown and grown and there are swab events taking place all over Ireland, it’s incredible to see.”

He continued: “We are all thinking about Sharon and by planting the sunflowers this is something the Mount Eagles community has done to show her and her family that that is the case. We came down as activists and planted the sunflowers and done some velvet ones to represent blood cancer awareness and a yellow one, the biggest one, strongest one, for Sharon.

“It’s wee things like this that everyone is backing and it helps keep a focus on the campaign. We want Sharon to get fit and healthy. Sharon, her family and friends have been absolutely inspirational in what they are doing.”

