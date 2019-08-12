Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Andersonstown News
August 12, 2019
Sun sets on Wolfe Tones for Féile finale
Sisters Grace and Niamh Rainey at last night's Wolfe Tones concert in the Falls Park
By Staff Reporter
Please follow and like us:
Trooper McCabe: 1969 truth still hidden
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
A young man who just acquired his career goal replied to one of my Derry tweets by mocking the Bloody Sunday dead.…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
41 seconds ago
12 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@dizzydb
: So,
#cribbyworldcup
was a cracker! Odhran was beat in the semi final & Eirinn in the quarters. But, hey-ho, what an amazing co…
18 minutes ago
12 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ConorBarnes1972
: This year was the best
@FeileBelfast
. From sold out concerts to standing room only talks. The organisers have knocked…
19 minutes ago
12 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@dizzydb
: So,
#cribbyworldcup
was a cracker! Odhran was beat in the semi final & Eirinn in the quarters. But, hey-ho, what an amazing co…
19 minutes ago
12 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@UlsterWildlife
: Reap the benefits of nature inside and out by joining us for a FREE wellbeing walk at Bog Meadows Nature Reserve, #Belf…
19 minutes ago
12 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: The biggest attendance at any Féile event ever! What an incredible night in the Falls Park in Belfast!!! https://t.co/gF…
26 minutes ago
12 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: What a Féile! ▪️Over 300 events ▪️Almost 100,000 people in attendance ▪️4 massive Falls Park concerts & sport events ▪️O…
42 minutes ago
12 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
Daily Belfast -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/eLwHs3Y4l7
42 minutes ago
12 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ConorBarnes1972
:
@squinteratn
@FeileBelfast
Squinter, I really thought your basketball technique was gonna give our team a bit of troub…
59 minutes ago
12 August 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
So we’ve
@sinnfeinireland
reps facing down a mob in the New Lodge. We’ve senior unionist politicians backing up loy…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
12 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@MalachyClerkin
: Dublin’s depressing dominance shows there’s no fun in a one-team sport
irishtimes.com/sport/gaelic-g…
3 hours ago
12 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Wouldn't be Wolfe Tones without some Bits & Pieces.
#WeAreFeile2019
pic.twitter.com/XdYjYN3ATG
11 hours ago
12 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@Daniel_James_97
: What a result! Special moment for me and my family to score on my Premier League debut at Old Trafford! No better feel…
11 hours ago
12 August 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
Tanked 20-0 by North Belfast woman in Kribby World Cup the day. I’m cool with that cuz I’m a progressive, modern g…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
11 hours ago
11 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Massive crowd in the Falls Park in Belfast for tonight’s
@wolfetones
concert. If you have a ticket we advise you to get…
17 hours ago
11 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@dizzydb
:
@FeileBelfast
@puntersg
@BBCTheOneShow
@ATownNews
@FailteFeirste
@HarryBeag
@Kevgamblefeile
@barrabest
So, I can now console m…
17 hours ago
11 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
HT in Dunloy and hosts lead Cushendall 1-9 to 1-6
17 hours ago
11 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
: WHAT. A. GAME!
#MUFC
#MUNCHE
17 hours ago
11 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Hundreds of people arriving every minute for
@wolfetones
at Falls Park tonight. If you’re heading to the concert this e…
18 hours ago
11 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ConorBarnes1972
:
@FeileBelfast
@puntersg
@BBCTheOneShow
@ATownNews
@FailteFeirste
@HarryBeag
@Kevgamblefeile
@barrabest
Maith thú @punt…
18 hours ago
11 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Hugely disappointing second half from Tyrone. Kerry's goal came straight from an unforced error. Can't make those m…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
18 hours ago
11 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: .
@AnSpiorad
@Kevanspiorad
on stage at Féile an Phobail and starting soon!!! It’s going to be the biggest night in the hi…
18 hours ago
11 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: The Falls Park last night for Boyzone concert at Féile an Phobail. What a crowd and what a night!!! Photo Credit @Kscot…
19 hours ago
11 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Winner of the adult competition of the Féile Cribby World Cup
@puntersg
gets interviewed by
@BBCTheOneShow
Gerard has s…
19 hours ago
11 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Antrim SHC result:
@McQuillanGAC
3-9
@RossaGACBelfast
1-13. Tossa advance 41-29 on aggregate
19 hours ago
11 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Tyrone will be more than happy at half-time. McShane maintaining his awesome form. Contender for POTY as it stands
20 hours ago
11 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Antrim SHC, HT:
@McQuillanGAC
2-5
@RossaGACBelfast
1-6. Rossa down to 14, but still lead bt 12 on aggregate
20 hours ago
11 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@Elmightymouse
: Great resilience by
@cliftonvillefc
today after the worst week. No better man than
@JoeGormley9
to honour Tommy Breslin…
1 day ago
10 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
That was fun while it lasted
#DUBvMAYO
2 days ago
10 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Add 'Listen Up' and I'm onboard
twitter.com/stoneroses1982…
2 days ago
10 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Mayo always seem to get it 99% right against Dublin in this era. Have to find that extra bit of something here as D…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
10 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT and a comprehensive victory for
@NaomhEannaCLG
over
@AhoghillGAA
at
@con_magee
pic.twitter.com/OOxQig05Hu
2 days ago
10 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
HT in the second IHC tie at
@con_magee
and
@NaomhEannaCLG
are in control having played with the breeze in the first…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 days ago
10 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@UlsterWildlife
: Did you know 28 species of marine mammals have been spotted around our coast, including a humpback whale, tail slapping…
4 days ago
08 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: 1/ As the tension around the anti-community New Lodge Bonfire continues, a street carnival is taking place a number of…
4 days ago
08 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@jjnorthbelfast
: Family fun day, true face of New Lodge and North Belfast
#community
pic.twitter.com/ivhY2M6ALQ
4 days ago
08 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@angie_mervyn
: Fantastic line up at Scribes
@rockbarbelfast
@molloy1916
another fantastic event!
@FeileBelfast
@WestBelfastPB
@…
4 days ago
08 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Powerful!
#FeileDanceNight
pic.twitter.com/XxsPzj5TNk
4 days ago
08 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@nihecommunity
: Here is a statement regarding the ongoing situation in the New Lodge area:
pic.twitter.com/P4BAWcQwQ1
4 days ago
08 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
‘Fighting man’ Sullivan riding the wave in the paid ranks
belfastmediagroup.com/fighting-man-s…
@sullivan_damien
@espn
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 week ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan and Ruiz make weight ahead of sold-out showdown
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-and-rui…
pic.twitter.com/yQ2o0lQ2xL
1 week ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McComb confident he will roar to victory against ‘Le Lion’
belfastmediagroup.com/mccomb-confide…
@sugarseantl
@espn
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 week ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Meli planning to build title momentum
belfastmediagroup.com/meli-planning-…
@MTKGlobal
@trboxing
@FeileBelfast
@ATownNews
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 week ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Talking over for Conlan and Ruiz ahead of Féile blockbuster
belfastmediagroup.com/talking-over-f…
pic.twitter.com/Wy6iGlVYVU
2 weeks ago
01 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McCrory ready for first title opportunity against Collins
belfastmediagroup.com/mccrory-ready-…
@trboxing
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
01 August 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ZaltzCricket
: 85 all out is England's 4th worst score in a home Test innings since 1907.
stats.espncricinfo.com/ci/engine/stat…
Well bowled. Less well…
3 weeks ago
24 July 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by