Sumptuous Swilly at the Suffolk Inn

THE Swilly at the Suffolk Inn is one of the newest dining experiences in West Belfast having opened its doors only this year.

Built in 1972, the popular Suffolk Road establishment is now in the safe hands of proprietor Tony Clarke with the view to bringing beautiful food at affordable prices to customers.

The food is locally-sourced and with a superb choice on the lunch menu, bar menu or Sunday lunch, there is something for everyone.

Myself, along with three work colleagues attended The Swilly on a Friday lunchtime and were greeted with their extensive lunch menu – a fantastic two courses for just £8.95.

For starter, we decided to share two dishes between the four of us and it was a tough decision what to go for from the choices.

We opted for deep fried mushrooms in breadcumbs stuffed with bacon and cheddar cheese, served with fresh salad and a garlic dip.

Our second starter choice was crispy battered chicken fillets, drizzled in sweet chilli with fresh salad.

Both starters were perfect for the group.

On to the mains and it made sense for us all to try four different dishes, from such a great selection of choice it was again difficult to narrow the choice down.

One choice jumped out at me – pork and leek bangers – a timeless classic. Served on a bed of creamy champ with rich gravy and tobacco onions (my favourite), it was the perfect combo and was presented impeccably.

Homemade pie of the day can raise more questions than answers as to what it could indeed be, but when my colleague discovered it was the Irish classic of steak and Guinness pie, her choice was simple.

Served with buttered champ and seasoned vegetables, the puff-pastry pie looked and tasted delicious – it is no doubt one of the best around for a flavour that is hard to beat.

Another colleague was feeling like a Friday treat so the 8oz rump steak, served with garlic mushrooms, beef tomato, battered onion rings and a side of garlic potatoes certainly delivered. The presentation was once again first class.

Our last main was a homemade beef burger with cheese, accompanied with dressed salad and her choice of side, skinny fries. I’m told it tasted great.

We were all well-fed but the classic line of ‘it would seem rude not to’ came to mind when the dessert menu arrived.

Sensibly, just like the starters, we shared two choices between the four of us: Black Forest gateau served with fresh cream and a quite wonderful banoffee pie.

We will most definitely be back.

The Swilly at the Suffolk Inn is open from 10am for fries and lunch is served daily from 12 noon. Sunday lunch is served from noon to 6pm with three courses for £12.95.

Suffolk Inn

Suffolk Rd, Belfast BT11 9PE

Tel: 028 9061 4754

Web: wwww.suffolkinn.com