Stolen car injures cops in latest Divis area incident

A number of PSNI officers were injured in the early hours of this morning after a stolen car was driven at them in Albert Street in the Divis area.

In the latest incident involving a stolen car in the area, a vehicle that was stolen in a creeper burglary in Newtownabbey was driven to the Divis area where it was involved in the incident.

PSNI Sergeant David Mahoon said: “Just before 3am, we received a report that a black Audi A1 was being driven erratically in Albert Street. The car had been previously stolen in a creeper-style burglary in the Enniskeen Avenue area of Newtownabbey.

“When police arrived at the scene, the car was driven directly at our vehicle, causing damage and also minor injuries to a number of officers.

“The driver of the Audi made off on foot and was pursued by police, but managed to escape.”

This morning’s incident is just the latest where death drivers have put lives at risk.

In March this year a stolen car was crashed into the gates of St Peter’s Nursery School with significant damaged caused when the car caught fire.

In November last year police officers were injured after a crowd which had gathered in the lower Falls to watch a stolen car perform stunts attacked the PSNI officers who came to try and arrest the culprits.

Sgt Mahoon appealed for information on last night’s incident. He said:

“We are appealing to anyone who has information that could help our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 90 of 6/6/17. “Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”