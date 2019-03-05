Spring is in the air down the Grosvenor

ENVIRONMENTAL upgrade works in Distillery Street are nearing completion in an initiative between the Grosvenor Community Centre and Housing Executive.

Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Black explained how what was once a derelict site has now been transformed to incorporate tree planting and a newly installed walkway.

“This site was vacant and it was getting a bit of anti-community activity,” said Councillor Black.

“Grosvenor Community Centre and myself worked with the Housing Executive whose Grounds Maintenance Manager, Malachy Brennan, designed a pathway for here and planted trees.

“It’s about making this part of the area a safe community space moving forward. It’s very timely coming into spring and we want to commend the work of the Housing Executive on this initiative,” she said.

Malachy Brennan, the Grounds Maintenance Manager for the Belfast Region at the Housing Executive, added: “Engagement with the community representatives in this area has brought this development to life and we hope our tenants make good use of it, particularly in the summer months. Our team, along with West Belfast Area staff, worked hard to create a pleasant environment here and we’re delighted with the results.”

