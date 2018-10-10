Recent News Subscribe
Breaking down barriers in interface communities
THE peace process is often thought of in terms of a party-political deal, but the ability of ordinary people and communities to work together towards peace has undoubtedly been one of the process’s most important aspects. In local interface communities, groups such as Twaddell Ardoyne Shankill Communities in Transition (TASCIT) are working to break down […]
Belfast City Council appoints first Irish Language Officer in its history
BELFAST City Council has appointed its first Irish Language Officer in its history. The announcement was made on Tuesday, making Belfast the fourth council in the north to appoint an Irish Language Officer. A second officer with responsibility for Ulster-Scots, sign language and other languages has also been appointed. The posts are jointly funded by […]
Festival frolics to cheer us up
THE announcement by Teesie May on the eve of the Tory conference that there’s to be a Festival of GB and OWC in 2022 has, not surprisingly, split the Pravince down the middle. On the one side are those who think that an orgy of union jack-waving to the strains of Land of Hope and […]
Grave attacked for second time in two weeks
A WEST BELFAST family have spoken of their devastation after their daughter’s grave was desecrated for a second time in the space of a fortnight. 30-year-old mother-of-two Louise McIIwaine tragically passed away after sustaining a fatal head injury following a seizure in January 2017. The Andersonstown News highlighted the story of the passing of the […]
Precious family items stolen as couple pay visit to child’s grave
IRREPLACEABLE jewellery of “immeasurable sentimental value” has been stolen during a burglary in South Belfast at the weekend whilst the victims were visiting their granddaughter’s grave. Patricia Lemon and husband Richard spent Sunday afternoon at Roselawn cemetery organising their granddaughter’s headstone before returning home to Loughview Drive to find they’d beem burgled. “We left around […]
Delivering a first class domiciliary service
AS part of our series to mark 25 years of the Ardmonagh Family and Support Group our final spotlight shines a light on their crucial and vital domiciliary care service, which, as Service Manager Grace Connolly explained, is one of their most sought after. Delivered to children from 0-18 and adults up to 65, the […]