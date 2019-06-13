Síomha wows Bublé

A 13-year-old Coláiste Feirste pupil wowed Canadian singing superstar Michael Bublé with her vocal talent at his sell-out concert in the city on Monday night.

Second year pupil Síomha Brady’s moment with the crooner was captured on video and has since gone viral, clocking up over 55,000 views.

Síomha told the Andersonstown News that it was amazing to sing for the global superstar at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

“I was at the concert on Monday night and standing very close to him up at the front,” laughed Síomha.

“He was walking about, talking to the audience asking them did they want to sing? The next thing he was standing next to me. He said did I want to sing and that the song didn’t have to be one of his.”

Síomha chose to sing the traditional Irish ballad An Cailín Álainn (The Beautiful Girl), much to the delight of Mr Bublé.

“His eyes lit up when I started to sing and it was just class,” she said. “This was my first time seeing him and when I got home I had to go straight to bed as I had to study the next morning.”

Síomha is currently honing her talent with Ciara Thompson at the Ulster College of Music, taking singing lessons at the Windsor Avenue campus these past two months.

Síomha said her friends have been knocked out by her big musical moment with the multi-million record seller and it will be a night to remember for years to come.