Singing success comes to North Belfast schools

TWO North Belfast school choirs have combined to scoop a prestigious award at the recent Inaugural FISCA Gala Competition.

Cliftonville Integrated Primary School, in partnership with pupils from Mercy Primary School performed at the recent Inter-Community School Choir competition at the City Hall.

The partnership choir, consisting of ten pupils from each school, won ‘The George Mitchell Award’ for the most captivating performance of the evening. Over 260 primary and post-primary pupils took part in the event.

Bill Fletcher, Principal of Cliftonville Integrated Primary School, said he thought their performance was outstanding.

“I am extremely proud of all the pupils from the school and Mercy Primary School who put in so much work during rehearsals and on the evening of the competition to produce such an wonderful performance.”

The Flax Trust Inter-Community School Choirs Award (FISCA) is a project aimed at using music and song to provide neutral means of communication between children from different communities in North Belfast to change perceptions.

The project’s goal is to bridge the divide through inspirational musical learning and choral performance. All children participating in the project engage in meaningful activities which provide them with opportunities to enhance their communication skills, improve their confidence and build their self-esteem whilst working together towards a shared end-goal.