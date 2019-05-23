Shot fired at Turf Lodge home

A Turf Lodge mum says she’s no idea why she’s been targeted after shots were fired at her home.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, mum-of-four Jolene Morgan recounted the incident where a shotgun was fire through the front door of her Norglen Drive home on Tuesday night while she was inside with her three children.

“We went to bed last night just after 11 and I was just dozing over then I heard a massive bang and the whole house shook,” said the woman, who we’re not naming. “We thought it was one of the kids’ TVs fell off the wall or something, but I went downstairs and felt the draft from the hole in the door – that’s when I noticed it. We went back up the stairs because we didn’t know what it was or if there was going to be another shot. My neighbours were out at this point and some kid saw the guy running on foot round the corner.

“We have no idea or no indication why it happened. My eldest is 13, we had a three-year-old in bed, we have a seven-year-old who was in bed, and they were all woke. The two eldest couldn’t go to school this morning because they were up until 5 o’clock. My seven year old is quite shaken – he’s quite scared.

“The shot went right through the hall and into the downstairs bathroom, so if it hit somebody they could’ve been serious hurt.”

She added: “I’m exhausted and angry. We want to know the reason behind it. We Have no bother with anybody. We have no bother with any organisations either so we have no idea why this was done.”

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “We are fortunate this cowardly and reckless act did not result in the residents of this house being killed or injured.

“These young children will have to live with this nightmare for the rest of their lives, their innocence taken from them by some faceless thug.

“Everyone should be allowed to live in peace in their own home. No-one should have to worry about someone taking it upon themselves to show up and fire a shot at their home.

“I would ask, did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area? Did you see any suspicious vehicles?

“If you did, please come forward and speak to detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2301 21/05/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”

