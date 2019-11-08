Shortlist is announced for this month’s Aisling Awards

WITH just three weeks to go until the prestigious Aisling Awards we can now announce the amazing shortlist for this year’s ceremony.

Now in its 23rd year, the Belfast Oscars – which will be handed out at a gala event at the Europa Hotel on Friday November 29th – promises to be a night to remember as we honour our brightest and best who have helped make 2019 a year to truly remember.

Guest of honour this year will be the Mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh, who will give the keynote address, as we celebrate those who have left their mark in the city over the past 12 months.

Over the next two weeks our judging panels will be visiting those groups and individuals shortlisted in the various awards categories.

Speaking as the nominations were announced, Deborah Harris, PR and Marketing Manager of Belfast International Airport, sponsors of the Aisling Hospitality award, said: “We at Belfast International are delighted to support the tremendous work that our Hospitality sector is doing in driving the city forward.

“We think it’s vital that those who are providing first-class services are acknowledged and encouraged and we’re very happy to partner with the Aisling Awards to do just that.”

This year’s premier sponsor for the evening will once again by the Open University. Sponsors also include the Kennedy Centre, Belfast International Airport, Sean Graham, TG4, Foras na Gaeilge, Movie House Cinemas, Mercury and charity partner Energy for Children.

The Aisling Awards shortlist for 2019 is as follows:

Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award

• Belfast Trojans

• Naomh Éanna GAC

• St Paul’s Ladies Footballers

• Aquinas FC

• St Oliver Plunkett FC

Culture & Arts Award

• Martin Lynch and Marie Jones for their Miami Showband theatre production

• Comedian Paddy Raff

• Upper Springfield Development Trust’s Action All Ability Drama Group

• Playwright Patricia Gormley

• Author Tony McAuley for Belfast Gate

Positive Belfast Award

• The Michael Conlan fight in the Falls Park

• Youth Initiatives

• The Glider

• Save Our Sunflower campaign

• Four Corners Festival

Education Award

• Belfast Met Centre for Supported Learning

• Conway Education Centre

• Hazelwood Integrated College

• West Belfast Partnership Board & the Greater Shankill Partnership

Irish Language Award

• Féile an Droichid

• Spórtlann na hÉireann

• Turas

• Raidió Fáilte

The Fáilte Award for Hospitality and Tourism

• The James Connolly Centre

• Let’s Go Hydro

• Féile na hAbhann

• Trad Trail

Business Award

• Blx Box gym equipment manufacturer founded by Greg Bradley.

• Brainwave Bank, a neurocognitive company founded by Ronan Cunningham.

• Tom & Ollie’s popular market stall is the brainchild of entrepreneur Cormac Green. While many people are familiar with his deli offering, not as widely known is the fact that he operates a multi-million dollar export business to the US.

• Paper Owl film production company is best-known for its Pablo series of programmes featuring a five-year-old boy on the autism spectrum who faces life’s challenges with confidence.

