Shortlist for ‘Greatest Hits’ unveiled

AFTER weeks of waiting, the Belfast Media Group can now reveal which musical artists have made the all-important shortlist across the categories in our highly anticipated West Belfast’s Greatest Hits showcase.

Taking place in the Devenish Complex on Saturday August 31, performers on the night will include the biggest success stories to emerge from the area, including The Adventures, Brian Kennedy, Joby Fox and Baraka.

Voting is now under way to see who will be awarded, among others, Greatest Song in Irish, Greatest Club Performer, Greatest Songwriter and Greatest Single. Voting will close on Monday, August 25 before a glass is raised and a toast made on the night as we unveil ‘West Belfast’s Greatest Hits’ – the songs and performers of the last half-century.

To vote across the categories and to check out the short list visit http://belfastmediagroup.com/belfasts-greatest-hits-nominations/