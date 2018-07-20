Seaneen to be buried tomorrow

THE FUNERAL of Seaneen McCullough, the New Barnsley woman who tragically died on holiday last week, will take place tomorrow, Saturday.

The 37-year old nurse fell from a hotel balcony in Turkey on July 11. She was on holiday with her partner and son at the time.

This week her friends and family gathered outside her former school, St Louise’s Comprehensive College on the Falls Road, to pay an emotional tribute to their former classmate.

Friend Rosaleen Lynass said Seaneen’s passing was a ‘great loss’ describing the ‘bright and bubbly’ girl’ she knew since childhood.

“You were one of the best,” she said. “Thanks for the laugh and thanks for being our friend. We are not here to say goodbye just see you later, mate.”

Lifelong friend of Seaneen, Colleen Catney, added: “Seaneen touched so many people’s hearts with her happy, bubbly infectious personality. Her kind heart and caring nature will be missed by everyone.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Stevie Corr has extended heartfelt sympathy to Seaneen’s family during this difficult time on behalf of the community.

“I didn’t know Seaneen that well, but in the true nature of the urban village that is the Upper Springfield, I knew her close relatives and her many friends in the area,” he said. “I know her brother Gerard well. I played football with him for a long while and I consider him a friend. When people live in a close-knit community that community always rallies to support each other in time of need.

“This is a time of tragedy and our community will give whatever support it can to the family of Seaneen. “

Requiem Mass will take place at 10am in Corpus Christi Church, followed by committal at Roselawn Crematorium at noon.

