Sean is facing his challenges head-on

A WEST BELFAST man is over half way to completing one of the world’s largest and most renowned marathon challenges in a bid to inspire those suffering from mental health issues.

Sean Caffrey from Lenadoon has been trying to de-stigmatise mental illness by sharing his own experience in an effort to show mental strength can be built just like physical strength. It was through his own struggles with depression that Sean turned to running, eventually building a career as a personal trainer, and is now approaching the finishing line for his 2018 goal of completing the World Marathon Majors.

“The Abbott World Marathon Majors is a series of six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world and the series qualifying races took place in London, Berlin, Chicago, New York, Tokoyo and Boston,” explained Sean.

“Struggling with my mental health over the years is something that set me up with the passion for fitness. I completed my first marathon in New York in 2016 and it made me realise if I could achieve that challenge of running 26 miles – with very little training – then I could overcome anything.”

He added: “I run to show individuals that the strength doesn’t have to come from others or hashtags or false promises; the strength is within you and always has been. It just takes a while to find it.

“I lost family to suicide, watched family suffer in silence with mental illness, and also suffered myself. I was diagnosed with PTSD due to things I have seen, and situations I have gone through. I am not afraid to admit it broke me, I was at the bottom of the barrel – three attempts I made through various means. Then I found my way back.

“Running 26.2 miles is not an easy task. I hear people say ‘I could never do that’. Truth is you can do that, it is within you. I run to show people that you can overcome mental illness, 26.2 miles gives you time to fight an inner battle alone and come out the other side feeling amazing.

“I always go into a marathon with three thoughts. Firstly saying this is for my granda, secondly this is for those that suffer to let me show you that you have power, and finally goodbye at the start, because you never finish the same person you started.”

Despite his passion to help others suffering from mental illness Sean felt running to raise awareness was not enough and eventually turned his desire to help others into a career.

“I went back to school last year with Platinum Training Institute, there I met Lee Havern and Noami McArdle who have coached me to become a personal trainer and are currently coaching me in Level 4 physical training for mental illness. This allows me to take everything I have learnt through my own struggles, and work with people one-on-one to show them how to fight for themselves and bring harmony to their mind, no matter what the pain.

“My challenge may seem complicated but it is simple, anyone can light a candle or walk 5k, I aim for the Abbott Six World Major marathons. Because this is my challenge, my path, everyone is different, everyone has different goals. If me running these majors and telling my story of how I didn’t overcome the disease but embraced it and continue to fight it every day, if I can inspire just a handle of people to do the same, then it will have all been for something.

“There is a long list of people that have supported me and what I am trying to achieve – my family and friends who I put through hell from being in hospital, to those who have taught me at PTI and those that stand by me each and every day, to loved ones who are here and those who are gone, you are my guidance.

“I encourage everyone who feels they are ready to talk, ready to see what fight they have in them to come talk to me. I am not here to show you the light at the end of the tunnel, I am here to prove to people that the light is already in you.”

