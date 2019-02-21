SDLP Councillor Tim Attwood quits politics

SDLP Councillor Tim Attwood has said he is leaving electoral politics after more than 20 years on Belfast City Council.

His announcement comes just weeks after the West Belfast representative told the Andersonstown News about misgivings over his party’s partnership with Fianna Fáil.

Revealing his decision to withdraw from electoral politics, he said last night he was “not an advocate of the SDLP and FF partnership” but “will remain a member of the SDLP.”

“I have decided for personal and political reasons not to contest the Local Government election in May 2019,” he said.

Mr Attwood, who was first elected to Belfast City Council in 1995, said his politics have “been defined by the courageous men and women of the Civil Rights movement and founders of the SDLP who successfully demonstrated that peaceful and non-violent politics can change the face of politics on this island.”

Earlier this month SDLP members voted 121 to 53 in favour of the Fianna Fáil partnership. Mr Attwood said that he respected the vote of party membership.

“I have the greatest respect for the leadership of the SDLP and recognise that in a post-conflict situation there is a natural and wider debate about political realignment on this island,” he said.

“In the current paralysed political environment, the need for bold, tolerant and determined leadership from the SDLP is more important than ever,” he added.

“The real debate is about articulating a vision for a new north and new agreed Ireland. I want to see a new north based on genuine partnership, which respects difference regardless of politics, religion or culture.”