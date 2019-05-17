SDLP condemn flying of Parachute Regiment flag

SDLP MLA Pat Catney says he is working with both the PSNI and Department for Infrastructure (DfI) in a bid to remove a Parachute Regiment flag from the Thaxton Village roundabout in Lisburn.

The erection of the contentious flag comes after several were previously flown in parts of North Belfast at the junction of the Oldpark Road and Ballysilian Road. It is understood the flags were put up to show ‘solidarity’ with ‘Soldier F’ who faces prosecution over the killings of two people on Bloody Sunday in 1972. It comes at a time when the Ballymurphy Massacre inquest is taking place, 48 years after the Parachute Regiment killed 11 people in West Belfast in August 1971.

Mr Catney said that both agencies have responded to him “and I will continue to liaise with the Department and the PSNI to get this matter resolved”.

“The whole flags question is a political issue which can be resolved through the Flags Commission and the SDLP will also put this issue on the talks agenda.

“The soldier in question must be subject to the due process of the law and banners of support, like statements of condemnation, will not advance the cause of justice or address the anxiety of the families in any way.

“We are trying and working to build a shared community here, we are working for good relations. We can do without such flags and banners in Lisburn.”

