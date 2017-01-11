Runners take it as red

A LOCAL charity is urging the public to ‘Dress to Kill Heart Disease’ by donning red for a range of events this February – including a Red Dress Fun Run at Stormont.

NI Chest Heart and Stroke’s Red Dress campaign is being launched to raise awareness of women’s heart disease, which is the biggest killer of women in the North. Almost three times as many women die from heart disease as breast cancer.

Kerry Anderson, Director of Fundraising at Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke, said: “The Red Dress campaign has been created to raise awareness of this important issue and offer exciting and fun ways for the people of Northern Ireland to get involved. Many people may be surprised to learn that heart disease kills more women in Northern Ireland than any other disease and this means that lives are being lost unnecessarily.

“We know the people of Northern Ireland are always up for a bit of a laugh so we’re keen to see both men and women don their best red dress and have a bit of fun whether they host a red coffee morning, plan a red themed party or don their red tutu, dress or sparkly leggings for the Red Dress Run at Stormont.”

The Red Dress Run is a 5k or 10k run at Stormont Estate on Saturday, February 11. Entries are now open, registration fee is £10 – register online at www.nichs.org.uk/reddressrun

For more information on the Red Dress campaign and ideas on fundraising visit www.nichs.org.uk