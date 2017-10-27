Rosemount appeal for clothes as winter nears

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NORTH Belfast hostel is appealing for help from the public to provide clothing for the needy as winter fast approaches.

Rosemount House on the Antrim Road is asking for donations of warm clothing such as hats, gloves, scarfs, fleeces and thermal vests as part of its annual campaign.

Established in 1988, Rosemount provides sheltered and professionally supported accommodation for those seeking to recover from alcohol addiction, which may also include secondary drug addiction with associated mental health issues.

Rosemount’s Colette Rafferty explained more about this year’s appeal.

“We are asking people when they are out about to pick up an extra piece of clothing to help the homeless people in our place as well as those we help on the streets,” she said.

”Our work is life-saving, in my opinion. Some of our guys come in off the streets and we believe we offer a long-term solution to help solve alcohol and also drug addiction problems

“It is about giving them hope again and getting them back to their families and reintegrated back into society.

“We rely on clothing donations so much coming into the winter months which will go towards helping any homeless people who come to us as well as supporting our work with the homeless on the streets.”

Items can be donated at Rosemont House, 424 Antrim Road, or you can donate money to support the campaign online at www.rosemounthouselimited