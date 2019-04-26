Road safety on agenda for Lisnasharragh rep

MANY of you will have heard about the need for road safety improvements to four specific spots in the upper Ormeau area, writes Stevie Jenkins.

They are the crossing at Ormeau Road and St John’s Avenue, the intersection of Knock Eden Park and Knockbreda Road, the entrance to Cherryvale Playing Fields and outside the Good Shepherd Church. I was delighted to be able to update the community face-to-face at the inaugural ‘Empowerment through engagement’ public meeting in the newly-built Good Shepherd Parish Centre.

We took those present through the criteria obtained from the Department for Infrastructure for each of the locations. There followed a very constructive conversation with the local stakeholders present. The residents, school, youth and sporting organisation leaders all had ideas about how we could work together to build a profile to meet the department’s requirements, thus speeding up progress and change. We then arranged a face-to-face meeting between the stakeholders and the department. We voiced our concerns, including the fact that, at no time in the assessment process for new crossings, was there a public consultation.

Such was the success of the meeting that arrangements were made for a second meeting on mental health, an interactive session with the superb local organisations Aware, Inspire and PIPS. Each of these bodies showcased what they do and how we can improve mental wellbeing in our area. Again, the focus was on introducing the local community to important organisations who can help us to access better services.

One of the most pleasant effects of the meetings is the frequency of inquiries from constituents about the next meeting. An inquisitive community is an empowered community. I am delighted to confirm that the next meeting is on local history and will take place in May.