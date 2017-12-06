Rev Bill’s delight at funding for vital cross-community initiative

2 SHARES Share Tweet

A PROJECT that helps young men who are at risk of entering the justice system has been awarded funding to help reach more people.

Based at the 174 Trust, the youth project concentrates on confidence building activities alongside fostering cross community friendships.

Hope for Youth NI has provided a funding package for the package which is run by the Reverend Bill Shaw.

Rev Shaw said the donation would help them to deliver their services.

“It is amazing, and very encouraging to see that the barriers can be removed from young men across the community divide in North Belfast, when the effort is made is to bring them together using a common interest in sport,” he said.

“When they are playing football together, or participating in some other physical activity, they are just a group of mates enjoying themselves. There is no differentiation of community or religious background.

“The grant from Hope for Youth enabled us to take these guys away from their claustrophobic environments and allowed them to develop new relationships, transcending the legacy which both their communities are dealing with, and allowed them to flourish in a safe and supportive environment.”

Hope For Youth NI has been in operation for more than four decades and the charity raises money to support cross-community projects across the north.

The organisation hosts the biennial House of Lords v House of Commons Charity Swim and Gala Dinner which is the mainstay of their fundraising efforts. The 2017 even took place on Thursday evening in London’s Porchester Hall.

For more information on 174 Trust you can go online at www.174trust.com/