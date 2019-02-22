RESTAURANT REVIEW: Stix & Stones, Balmoral Hotel

BASED on the extraordinary popularity of Stix & Stones restaurant in the city centre, there was already plenty of excitement when the eminent eatery announced the opening of its second branch in the Balmoral Hotel in 2017.

Establishing a new restaurant in an already thriving hotel was, of course, a clever move, but while the Stix & Stones brand brought a reputation of its own it also brought all of its quality.

Living just a stone’s throw from the Black Road establishment, I was no stranger when I paid a visit last week but, although no excuse was needed, the launch of its new Monday night Surf ‘n’ Turf menu was the perfect opportunity to return.

As ever, we were greeted by a polite and accommodating member of staff on arrival and were shown to our seats in a by now familiar nook of the sleek art deco styled restaurant. The menus were swiftly presented and helpful recommendations given by our waitress as we settled in and while I had immediately started poring over the options on offer, my partner – an interior design enthusiast – took a few moments to pick out a few of the surrounding fixtures and features that would “look well in the house”.

To start, I went for the teriyaki chicken wings, as suggested by our knowledgeable server, and it couldn’t have been a better choice. The wings were incredibly crisp, moist on the inside, and coated in a light, yet slightly sticky sauce, which was sweet and salty in equal measure. The piquant teriyaki was balanced with pickled cucumber and a beautiful crème fraiche salsa that tied everything together.

Across the table, my partner opted for the super food salad, which was one of the most cleverly composed dishes on an already mouth-watering menu. The dish was a symphony of flavours: the hearty mix of greens, which including tenderstem broccoli, were complimented by earthy walnuts, sweet potato, and bits of pomegranate that provided a satisfyingly burst of sharp flavour with every bite. In hindsight, it’s no surprise that my partner excitedly passed a forkful across the table for me to taste.

Ordinarily, starters of such calibre would be tough to follow, but for those not familiar with the experience, it must be said that the unique and dramatic way steaks are served at Stix & Stones easily makes the main course the star of any evening. Using one of the oldest methods of cooking, the restaurant serves its meats on a hot stone that allows the flavoursome aged meat to retain its tenderness. The chef’s get the most important part underway – giving the meat a beautiful sear and seasoning to perfection – leaving the easy part to the diner; eating at a temperature that suits you.

The still sizzling steaks never fail to turn heads as they are presented and this occasion was no different. My partner chose the impressive cut of well-seasoned fillet steak alongside the chilli and garlic prawns. The fillet was soft, juicy and packed full of flavour, while the plump and subtly spiced prawns were tasty enough to be served as a standalone meal.

Preferring the beefy flavour that the fat imparts, I decided on the sirloin steak, which was seasoned to an equally high standard. As someone who likes a rare steak, I choose to take mine off the stone on its arrival, instead, using the hot surface to sear the untouched part of the steak that is exposed each time I cut a piece off (bonus texture).

Each of our mains were accompanied by fresh cherry tomatoes and hand cut chips with black lard mayo and parmesan – the best chips in Belfast, enough said. They also came with a choice of whiskey peppered or garlic butter – we had one of each.

With steak, mussels or choice or prawns, luxurious sides and sauce, the Stix & Stones Surf ‘n’ Turf Mondays deals are well worth the price of £23.96 (fillet steak) or £22.95 (sirloin steak) per person. The dishes were bold and intelligently crafted; the steaks theatrical in the their presentation, and the service excellent. Stix & Stones offers some of the finest food in all of Belfast and, best of all, it’s right on our doorstep.



Stix & Stones,

Balmoral Hotel,

Blacks Road, Dunmurry, Belfast BT10 0NF

Tel: 028 90 301 234

balmoralhotelbelfast.co.uk