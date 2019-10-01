Residents in stand-off with contractors at Glassmullin Green

CAMPAIGNERS opposed to the development of a new sports facility at Glassmullin Green have continued to occupy the space as contractors attempted to move on site this morning.

Education NI has provided £1.6million for the project, which would see a 3G pitch, car park and pavilion built for De La Salle College.

Work was initially due to begin on August 19, with Contractors Haffey Sports Grounds leaving the site following intervention from the Friends of Glassmullin Open Green (FOGOG), who have campaigned to protect the green space since 2013.

FOGOG have occupied the site for the past seven weeks and have opposed today’s attempts by contractors to begin work on the development.

La Salle has previously faced accusations of failing to properly engage with residents, who have described the plans as a ‘land grab’. The school denies the accusations.

Earlier today, FOGOG described attempts to move contractors onto Glassmullin Green as “underhanded”.

Police are currently at the scene.

Inspector James Murphy said: “Police received a report of a number of protesters in the Glassmullin Gardens area of west Belfast just before 11am this morning (Tuesday, 1st October).

“Police are currently in attendance in the area.”

For further updates see this week’s Andersonstown News.

Please follow and like us: