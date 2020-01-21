Register now for the Craic 10k St Pat’s run

BELFAST’S First Citizen was onhand to officially launch the annual SPAR Craic 10K.

Set to kick-start St Patrick’s Day celebrations on March 17, thousands of runners are set to take part in the urban run which is celebrating its sixth year.

Lord Mayor Danny Baker told the Andersonstown News that he will counting down the race as runners go through their paces.

“I will be starting the race and as much as I would love to take part I have a sore knee at the minute and that’s my excuse,” he laughed. “This is a huge event for the city and I’m delighted that a portion of the funds raised will go towards Marie Curie cancer charity. This type of event promotes positive and physical health and I’m delighted to be involved for 2020,” he said. “The Craic 10K will be an amazing way to kick-start St Patrick’s Day celebrations.”

Title sponsors SPAR are delighted to be back on board supporting the event for the sixth year running. Commenting on the partnership, Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing with the Henderson Group, owners of the SPAR franchise in Northern Ireland, said: “We are once again delighted for SPAR to be supporting this exciting urban 10K run in Belfast city centre.

“The community really embraced the positive and energetic spirit of the SPAR Craic 10K last year and we are confident that 2020 will bring even more runners and get fit enthusiasts out onto the streets of Belfast to get involved in this unique event.

“SPAR stores throughout Northern Ireland supply a wide range of fresh, healthy, locally sourced produce, which is perfect for participants who are in training and want to prepare well-balanced, healthy meals. We are proud to be associated with this vibrant event and would like to encourage as many people as possible to take part and stay active.”

Speaking on behalf of charity partner Marie Curie Conor O’Kane added: “Marie Curie is delighted to be again partnering with SPAR Craic 10k, it is a superb event. There really is no better way to kick-start your St Patrick’s Day.

“Marie Curie is grateful for the funds raised, which are used to support people and their families living with any terminal illness by that in the Marie Curie Hospice or through our community nursing service, which operates Northern Ireland-wide 365 days a year. Every £20 raised supports an hour of vital Marie Curie.”

To register for the Craic 10K and for further details visit www.aisling-events.com Entry is priced at £18 or you can register at the Andersonstown News offices, 2 Hannahstown Hill for £15. Entry plus a commemorative t-shirt or vest is priced at £23.50.

