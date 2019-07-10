Reformed London bad guy has local links

ONE of London’s most notorious criminals who’s written a book on his fight to leave his past behind has connections to North Belfast.

Michael Maisey was born and raised in Isleworth but spent five years living on the Antrim Road. His mother is a native of Belfast and was raised in Nazareth Lodge in South Belfast.

From shy, abused child to teenage armed robber, ‘Young Offender’ is Michael’s first book which tells the story of a how a good kid turned into a wanted criminal.

Abused by his uncle, bullied at school, at the tender age of twelve Michael found the acceptance he craved in the ranks of a West London gang.

He quickly graduated from shoplifting to armed robbery and aged sixteen found himself in the notorious Feltham Young Offenders Institute for attempted murder. He was innocent of this particular crime but as he spent time amongst other violent and dangerous young men on his wing he was about to learn exactly how far he’d go to survive in such an environment.

Over the next few years Michael was in and out of Feltham, on a downward spiral of crime as well as drug and alcohol addiction. At rock bottom, he began attending AA meetings. But the road to recovery would mean changing himself in the deepest possible ways.

Today, Michael is eleven years sober and has made a success of his life. Honest and inspiring, this is a powerful true story of redemption against the odds.

Michael is the proud father of two daughters, a business owner and an aspiring actor.

He also dedicates his spare time to mentoring young offenders and addicts and was recently honoured by the London Borough of Hounslow for his services to the community.

Young Offender by Michael Maisey is published on 11th July 2019 (Pan Macmillan, £8.99 paperback)