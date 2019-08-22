Reds aiming to bounce back at Carrick

CLIFTONVILLE boss Paddy McLaughlin expects that Carrick Rangers will be on high on Saturday following their win against Institute last weekend.

The Reds travel to the Belfast Loughshore Hotel Arena (3pm kick-off) looking to bounce back from last weekend’s North Belfast derby defeat to Crusaders.

However, McLaughlin expects Niall Currie’s side to be on a high following their opening win of the campaign against Institute at the Brandywell.

“Carrick Rangers will be on a high,” insists McLaughlin.

“I’m sure it’s a great relief getting a win away from home. It was a big game for both sides and I’m sure Carrick’s tails will be up and the three points gives the players a massive lift.

“Carrick is always going to be a difficult place to go to, it always is. Now that they’re on the back of a good result, it’s going to be even more difficult.

“We’ll look forward to it and bounce back like every other team and look forward to the challenge ahead.”

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, McLaughlin will have Jamie Harney available after serving a three-game ban and hopes that Conor McMenamin (foot) and Chris Curran (hamstring) will be available to start.

Despite the injuries, McLaughlin feels he has a strong squad available and predicts that some of the Reds’ promising youngsters may feature at some stage over the season.

“Harney’s suspension is clear now,” revealed McLaughlin.

“Conor McMenamin picked up a nasty foot injury against Coleraine. Hopefully the week’s recovery he’s had will have him available to train before Saturday.

“Chris Curran has hamstring injury – he’s coming on. We’ve added minutes onto each of his games this year.

“He probably wouldn’t have played at all this week because with a hamstring injury you’re looking at five or six weeks. He seems to have got through the first three games so hopefully he’ll be good to go. He’ll be a good addition for Saturday.

“We’ve got a strong enough squad and that means if we have one or two missing then we have one or two to come in. We’ve got some good young players coming through the system.

“It might be a bit early for them right now to come in, but over the course of the season you’ll see a lot of young players in the squad. Squad wise, we are healthy enough. We’ve one or two knocks and niggles but nothing major.”

Saturday’s fixtures (all 3pm)

Ballymena United vs Glentoran

Carrick Rangers vs Cliftonville

Coleraine vs Institute

Crusaders vs Larne

Dungannon Swifts vs Glenavon