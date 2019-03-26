Rafferty ready for Glor Tíre final

WEST Belfast singer John Rafferty will battle it out in the final of TG4’s Glór Tíre talent show tonight as he looks to become Ireland’s next big country music star.

John has made the final three of the competition, which will be held at the Quays in Galway and shown live on TG4 at 9.30pm.

The local man has benefited huglely from working with mentor Johnny Brady and will perform two songs, ‘Wasn’t That A Party’ by John Denver and ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ by Phil Coulter.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s big sing-off, John told of his delight at being in the final three.

“It feels great. Even being in the comepetiton is great exposure for me. I was happy even getting past the first round but now I am in the final, it is amazing,” he said.

“I am a bit nervous. It started to kick in on Monday when I was travelling down to Galway.

“The whole experience has been phemomenal. You really feel like a star in the way that they treat you.

“If local people support me, I would appreciate it so much.”

The final of Glór Tíre will screen tonight at 9.30pm on TG4.

To vote for John, call 09016566106 or text Glor6 to 60999 Voting closes at 12 noon. Calls cost 51p from a BT landline. Calls from other networks and mobiles cost more. Texts cost 50p. Network charges may vary.

You can also vote via the Glór Tíre app, available to download for free from the Apple Store or Google Play Store with five free votes to begin with.

