Rafferty crowned Glor Tíre winner

BELFAST singer John Rafferty has been crowned Ireland’s next big country music star.

The Whiterock man was announced the winner of TG4’s Glor Tíre competition in the live final, held at the Quays on Tuesday night.

John performed two songs, ‘Wasn’t That A Party’ by John Denver and ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ by Phil Coulter.

Speaking after he won, a shocked John said: “I’m over the moon, absolutely over the moon. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and kept me in the competition.

“Even being in the competition was great exposure for me, but to actually win it. It’s crazy.”

John’s mentor Johnny Brady was equally delighted with his man’s win.

“I believed in John from the start when I met him,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who supported his campaign. It takes people to make him the man he is but he was the right winner.”

John’s attention will now switch to our very own ‘Best of the West’ competition as he aims to defend his ‘Best Singer’ crown, which he has won three years in a row.