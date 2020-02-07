Queen’s Uni supporting the SPAR Craic 10K

QUEEN’S University are the latest institution to show their support to the annual SPAR Craic 10K taking place on St Patrick’s Day throughout the city.

Starting at the gates of City Hall, the route will take in the Gaeltacht Quarter as well as the prestigious university, Botanic Avenue and Gardens before the finish line at Ormeau Park. With just over a month to go, runners are putting in the extra miles on pavements and park runs across the four quarters of Belfast as the count down continues.

Alastair Stewart, Head of Public Engagement on behalf of Queen’s University, said: “The Public Engagement Team at Queen’s University Belfast is proud to sponsor the SPAR Craic 10k for the second year.

“This fantastic event brings together communities, as well as promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging physical and mental wellbeing in Northern Ireland. We would like to wish all participants and spectators a safe and enjoyable time.”

For further information and to register for the SPAR Craic 10K visit www.aislingevents.com/event/spar-craic-10k

