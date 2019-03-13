Punters look to hit back on Cheltenham Wednesday

CHAMPION CHASE 3.30pm WEDNESDAY

Onwards and upwards as we enter Day Two of the Festival and bookies had it all their own way on Tuesday – hopefully we get some punter friendly results today.

The big race today is a two-mile affair, the Queen Mother Champion Chase and last year’s brilliant winner, Altior (2/5) will take some stopping. He will be the banker for the big-hitting punters at this years festival. Is he beatable? He has to get beat some time, but will it be today? Altior has now won an incredible 17 races on the bounce and has been at his brilliant best again this year.

Only horse I can see troubling the favourite is Min (4/1) who has been in great form this term, scoring at Punchestown and then winning the Dublin Chase at a canter at Leopardstown in February. If anyone is to give the favourite a scare it will be him and we are trusting our £5 Matched Bet on him.

Day 2 selections

1.30 – 🏇 Battleoverdoyen 7/2 (NAP)

➡️ e/w danger Brewin’upastorm 8/1

2.05 – 🏇 Santini 3/1 (Double)

➡️ e/w danger On The Blind Side 10/1

2.50 – Uradel 11/2

➡️ e/w danger Vision Des Flos 12/1

4.10 ➡️ e/w bet on Josies Orders 6/1

4.50 🏇 Band of Outlaws 6/1 (Trixie)

➡️ e/w bet on Chief Justice 14/1

5.30 Envoi Allen 7/2

➡️ e/w bet on Ask For Glory 10/1

Good Luck folks, you will need it…

Matched £5 Bets in this week’s North Belfast News and the Andersonstown News courtesy of Sean Graham Bookmakers