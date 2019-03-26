PSNI appeal over car crash and teenage girl death

POLICE investigating the link between the death of a teenage girl and an earlier car crash at the weekend are continuing to appeal for information.

Officers believe the death of 17-year-old Tara Wright is connected to a single-vehicle crash involving a silver Mercedes on the Ballygowan Road at its junction with Manse Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Tara’s body was found in a grey MG car in the City Hospital grounds shortly before 3am by staff from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Four men, aged 20, 21, 28 and 30, arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident have since been released on bail.

Inspector Nigel Henry said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my sympathies to the family of Tara at this very sad time.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, however we do believe that Tara was injured during the one vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballygowan Road.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed either the silver Mercedes or grey MG to contact us to assist us with our enquiries.

“We also believe that a grey coloured MG vehicle conveyed Tara to the area of Belfast City Hospital, therefore we are also appealing to anyone who witnessed this vehicle between the Ballygowan Road and the Hospital to contact police.

“Investigating officers arrested four males aged 20, 21, 28 and 30. They have since been released on bail and are assisting us with establishing the circumstances leading to Tara’s death.

“If you have information about the collision, which you believe could assist our investigation, please pick up the phone and call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 227 of 24/03/19.

“I would also urge anyone who may have dash-cam footage of either vehicle taken in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact us.”

In a statement released by Tara’s family, they described her as “a kind, funny, charismatic, bright young girl with her whole life ahead of her and we can’t believe that we now have to say goodbye to her.”