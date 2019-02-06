PSNI appeal after bus attacked in Clifton Street

POLICE in North Belfast are appealing for information after a number of young children were injured when their bus was attacked by youths in Clifton Street on Tuesday night.

The attack happened at around 7.15pm.

A PSNI officer said: “We need your help to identify those involved in this senseless activity. Please contact us with what you know. Call 101- quote incident number 1074 of 05/02/19 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Later on Tuesday night, police were called to deal with another night of ‘arranged fights’ and interface related anti-social behaviour involving riva factions’ in Clifton Street, Henry Place and Denmark Street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The youths involved displayed a total disregard for community safety throwing misses at each other. Some of these youths ran out into oncoming traffic on Clifton Street to evade police putting themselves, motorists and members of the public at risk of injury.

“Again as on previous occasions we would appeal to parents to take an active interest in their children’s whereabouts during the evening and to take time to discuss the risks for their children of engaging in this type of anti-social behaviour.

“This type of behaviour does nothing to enhance community relationships in the general area and has been condemned by both respective communities.”

