Proving that the West really is the Best… again

THE Andersonstown News in conjunction with principal partner Bank of Ireland has launched its second ‘Best of the West’ competition after the mammoth success of last year’s event.

The paper is again celebrating all that is great and good about West Belfast. They were blown away with the number of votes that came in last year (250,000 online and over 43,000 newspaper votes) and are hoping this year will be even bigger and better.

A spokesman said; “We would be delighted if you, our loyal readers would join us in nominating who you think are the ‘Best of the West 2017’ from our extensive list of nominees. Will Goodfellas defend their ‘Best Restaurant’ title? Will St Paul’s still be the ‘Best GAA Club’ in the West? Can Direct Furniture hang on in there as ‘Best Household retailer?’ Is Chris Doyle from the Hair Lounge still the ‘Best Employer?’ And what about Pure Class Fitness, are they still the ‘Best Gym in the West?’”

This year also sees the launch of four new categories: Best Postie, Best Convenience Store, Best Business Newcomer and Best Fry.

Bank of Ireland Andersonstown Branch Manager Michael Pucci said: “Bank of Ireland is delighted to be the Principal Partner for the 2017 Best of the West awards. This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting and promoting local business and community.”

Other partners include Phoenix Natural Gas, Translink Metro, the Kennedy Centre, Specsavers and the Ortus Group.

The Andersonstown News spokesman added: “So this week why not look through our list of categories on page 11 and nominate your favourites.

“We plan to celebrate these wonderful people, organisations and businesses with a special brochure followed by a wonderful night of celebrations.”

Nominations will close on February 24 at noon with a shortlist of four from each category to follow and the all-important voting will then begin.

The worthy winners will be celebrated at a ‘Best Fest’ party in the Devenish Complex on Saturday, April 8 with the ‘Best’ host in town – none other than top TV personality Barra Best.

“It’s time to celebrate all that is wonderful in our community, so let’s raise a glass and celebrate the ‘Best of the West 2017’.”