Positive mental health message in annual calendar launch

THE NOTED photographer and positive mental health campaigner John Mallon has launched his annual 2020 calendar, which is already proving a welcome addition to the festive preparations.

The 2020 calendar contains photographs John has taken from his travels to places as diverse as Ballintoy, the Dark Hedges, Oxford Island and Derry.

The calendar was officially launched and endorsed by Lord Mayor John Finucane and U105’s Johnny Hero. “When I first had the idea of going into the Kennedy Centre to promote positive mental health for four days, never in a million years did I believe I’d still be here five years later,” said John. “The calendar has taken on a life of its own, it’s great to see and hear how far it’s travelled,” he said.

“One person who deserves a very big mention is my wonderful friend Mary Creaney, without her a great deal of my work wouldn’t be possible. She is always only a phone call away and gives me the space to travel with my camera.

“I hope those who purchase the calendar find beauty in it, there are helplines in it for the Samaritans, PIPS and Suicide Awareness and Support Group. It’s with the support of the community and the Kennedy Centre that I’m able to display my work and promote a positive mental health message. It’s become a home from home for me. “The calendar sends out a nice message and people are really responding to it.”

Beauty On Our Doorstep – a Photographic Year is on sale in John’s Kennedy Centre kiosk priced at £8. Proceeds raised will go to the Welcome Organisation and Townland Boxing Club in Glenavy.