Police launch murder inquiry after ‘barbaric’ attack in city

A murder investigation is under way after an attack on a 45-year-old man in East Belfast.

The assault happened at Cluan Place, off the Albertbridge Road, at about 9pm on Sunday night.

Local DUP Councillor George Dorrian, who knew the victim, said he had been told the victim was beaten by a group of people in a “barbaric attack”.

Mr Dorrian said people “couldn’t believe the level of violence” involved.

Parts of Cluan Place, the Albertbridge Road and Templemore Avenue are still being searched by police and a heavy police presence remains in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Cluan Place, Albertbridge Road or Templemore Avenue between 9pm and 10pm last night who may have any information which could assist us with our inquiries to make contact on 101 quoting reference number 1303 of 27/1/19. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in any of these areas and have dashcam footage to contact us.”

Please follow and like us: