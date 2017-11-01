Poleglass security alert enters third day

67 SHARES Share Tweet

A SECURITY alert in the Poleglass area of West Belfast is ongoing as police continue to search for a device.

The operation began on the Bell Street Road and Pantridge Road on Monday afternoon.

A number of families remain out of their homes.

In an update, police say that some of the cordon points have been moved and that some roads in the area are now accessible.

Chief Inspector Kellie McMillan said: “The security operation in the Pantridge Road area of West Belfast is ongoing.

“Progress towards bringing the incident to a close and enabling the local community to confidently and safely return to their lives continues.

“Some cordon control points have been moved as a result of the operation and we can now advise that the Pantridge Road is now open as far as Bell Steele Road and Pembrooke Loop is accessible from the Brianswell Road. A section of the Pantridge Road continues to remain closed.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the course of this security operation.“

On Tuesday, local Sinn Fein Councillor, Stephen Magennis said the blame lies with those responsible for coded warning phone calls, believed to be from a dissident organisation.

SDLP Councillor Brian Heading added: “These people have no legitimacy, no credibility and aren’t wanted in our communities. The people of Ireland have overwhelmingly rejected those who pursue a path of violence, terrorising their own communities in the process.

“There is growing concern in this community. All of this again emphasises the need for political unity in the face of those who seek to divide us and drag us back.

“I will continue to liaise with the PSNI in an effort to restore normality here as soon as possible. I would urge people to continue to exercise vigilance.”