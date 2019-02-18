PIPS ‘killing’ us as claim chaos hits a new low

SICK and disabled people are being left in benefits limbo after having their PIP assessments cancelled.

In October, a report published by campaigners Right to Work: Right to Welfare (R2W) detailed what they describe as the “conscious cruelty” of the PIP disability assessments, which are carried out by the private company Capita on behalf of the Department for Communities (DfC).

In November, after meeting R2W representatives, the department agreed to allow human rights monitors to accompany people during their PIP assessments. However, campaigners have now said a number of assessments have been cancelled by Capita due to the presence of the monitors, leaving people uncertain if they will receive benefits.

Liz McLellan, who suffers from a range of debilitating issues including mental health issues, seizures, and COPD, said that an assessor cancelled her appointment after being challenged on human rights compliance.

Having been through a gruelling benefits assessment in the past where she suffered from a seizure, Ms McLellan said the new controversial system is “killing people”.

The Shankill woman said she had a seizure during a face-to-face assessment recently.

“He got up while I was having the seizure and left the room. I was just really worked up and found out that they hadn’t contacted the people they were supposed to about my case and I had a seizure because of the stress. I was really anxious – I basically ripped the skin off my arm during the assessment.”

She continued: “When I had accompaniment the woman said she was going to speak to a manager and left the room. They hadn’t gathered all the evidence I told them to gather. I asked why I was being asked all of these questions, which I had already answered. She made me feel like a child.”

Aylisha Hogan, from human rights group PPR, who accompanied Ms McLellan at the assessment added: “When the assessors were asking Liz questions the monitor was asking questions; for example, when Liz was being asked questions about her health, the monitor was interjecting to ask if they had her medical or not, which would have had that information. It was putting them under pressure and exposing the fact that they are not human rights compliant. We were asking what their name was, what medical qualification they had, and the healthcare regulator that they are bound by.”

Another woman, who suffers from depression and personality disorders, said that assessors refused to conduct her assessment, which was due to take place last Friday.

“I went with a human rights monitor and friend to help me cope because I’m on my own and my loved ones have passed away – one through suicide, my dad through cancer, and I had to turn off my own son’s life support,” she said.

“I told them I had a human rights monitor and a friend, but I was told I was only allowed to bring one person in and that I had to make a decision within ten minutes, and put pressure on me. They said I had to decide if I wanted to go ahead with the assessment. We asked them to phone their boss to check, but they refused.

“They came out ten minutes later and I asked if it was going ahead, and they said ‘no, because you decided to cancel it’, which I didn’t – he was the one that said it wouldn’t be happening. He was making up the guidelines as he went along.”

R2W campaigners have accused Capita of deliberately frustrating sick and disabled people by refusing to allow people to record their assessments without the use of antiquated tape-recording devices.

Newtownabbey woman Kirsty Scott who suffers from depression and fibromyalgia, and is the sole carer for her 28-year-old autistic son, who recently had her assessment cancelled, said: “They wouldn’t allow me to record using modern recording equipment, so I was asked if I wanted more time to get the old equipment and that I should get back to them, but I hadn’t got back to them.

“I got a phonecall at nine o’clock one morning to say that they were coming to assess me at 10 o’clock, but I have a son with severe learning difficulties. I had to arrange for him to be dropped off at his daycentre to have this assessment in my own home, but they cancelled it. I thought they had cancelled it because of the snow, but they said they cancelled it to prepare for human rights monitors.”

Under current regulations PIP assessments should only be carried out where a lack of other evidence exists. However, R2W member Katherine Gilliland, who has bipolar disorder, said Capita were ignoring evidence to create profit.

“I received a threatening letter that told me to prepare for PIP assessment,” she said.

“I became very depressed, suicidal, I also wanted to kill them for doing this to me. The letter was sent in November and I still haven’t been told if I’m having a paper assessment or face-to-face.

She added: “Through PPR a letter came last week and it said that they still don’t have enough notes. They are just telling lies. They get paid each time they do the assessment and that’s why they want people to be assessed. It’s in their interest to make you go through the assessment.”

A Capita spokesperson said: “The safety and security of our customers and staff is paramount to us in providing our services. Whilst we encourage our customers being supported by third parties, including PPR, we will take steps to protect our staff, and our customers, where we deem it necessary. This may include suspending or cancelling appointments.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said, “The PIP Assessment Service is delivered on behalf of the Department for Communities by Capita.

“Guidance on carrying out the assessment is set out in the PIP Assessment Guide which is the same guidance that used in Great Britain. The Department is satisfied that Capita is delivering the assessment service in line with the guidance.”

Please follow and like us: