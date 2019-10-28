Pipe bomb detonated in West Belfast garden

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has condemned a “reckless attack” on a house in West Belfast.

A pipe bomb-type device detonated in the front garden of a house at Aitnamona Crescent around 11.30pm on Saturday night.

The occupant of the house reported hearing what they believed to be a firework going off. On Sunday morning the remnants of a pipe bomb-type device was discovered in the garden of the property. The front door of the house had also been damaged. Following the discovery, ATO, army technical officers attended the scene and removed remnants of the device for further examination. The Whiterock Leisure Centre was opened to allow for residents to seek shelter whilst homes were evacuated for a time.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said detectives were “working to establish a motive for this incident” and appealed to anyone who noticed suspicious activity to contact officers.

Mr Maskey said he was “relieved” that no-one was hurt.

“This device put residents’ lives at risk and has forced people from their homes.

“This was a reckless attack.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the police.”

