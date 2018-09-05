Folow us on social media

Sign up to our mailing list

Northern Ireland Hospice ad
Read our titles online
Online September 5, 2018

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, September 5

De La Salle College Key Stage 3 manager, Mrs Mairead Healy welcomes Year 8 pupils, Sean O'Hagan, Dylan Owens, Adam Mulligan and Eugene Prunty to their new school. De La Salle College Key Stage 3 manager, Mrs Mairead Healy welcomes Year 8 pupils, Sean O'Hagan, Dylan Owens, Adam Mulligan and Eugene Prunty to their new school.
By Mark Jones
Please follow and like us: