Online September 12, 2018

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, September 12

Pro-Palestine protestors at the Rise sculpture on Broadway Roundabout last night as Northern Ireland took on Israel in a friendly half a mile away at Windsor Park Pro-Palestine protestors at the Rise sculpture on Broadway Roundabout last night as Northern Ireland took on Israel in a friendly half a mile away at Windsor Park
By Jim Corr
