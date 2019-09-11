Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2019
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
September 11, 2019
Pic of the Day, Wednesday, September 11
LIFELINE: Highlighting Suicide Awareness Day at the Colin Town Square with Lord Mayor John Finucane and West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
Martin wants more success for Mercy
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@NickCohen4
: And I do wish bloody Westminster journalists would name spokesmen and women. In no sense are they confidential sources. The…
6 minutes ago
11 September 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@Kevin_Maguire
: Folk did what Dominic Cummings urged and got out of London, talked to people and Scotland’s highest civil court’s ruled…
16 minutes ago
11 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@joannaccherry
: All 3 judges in Scotland’s Highest court of appeal rule
#Prorogation
#unlawful
!
#Cherrycase
succeeds
56 minutes ago
11 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@bbclaurak
: Are MPs going to come back and cancel party conferences which are massive revenue raisers for the parties in what's likely t…
1 hour ago
11 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@Tim_Mc_Garry
: Hopefully
@BorisJohnson
can appeal this decision to the European Court of Justice...oh hang on.
1 hour ago
11 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SkyNewsBreak
: A Downing Street source says the Government will appeal against the decision in the Supreme Court
1 hour ago
11 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: Day 4 at Listowel and its Kerry National day. we will be on Track for all your betting needs. In our Shops we will be place…
1 hour ago
11 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@mckinneytweets
: Official summary of decision in the Cherry case: "The Court will accordingly make an Order declaring that the Prime Min…
1 hour ago
11 September 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@carolecadwalla
: All hail Dominic Cummings. Welcome to a brave new concept: surveillance disaster capitalism. Government sanctioned mass…
12 hours ago
10 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@conor_mason
: Absolutely buzzing!! I have been shortlisted for best album in this years
@NIMusicPrize
!
pic.twitter.com/OXzEdK70fG
14 hours ago
10 September 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
One of my mosquito bites has gone evil elephant
pic.twitter.com/jgjSrJ9z3Z
16 hours ago
10 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@Sportlann1
: Parking Information for the Div 1 replay between
@naomheoinclg
and
@casementsgac
here at
@Sportlann1
on Wednesday night. St…
18 hours ago
10 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AontroimGAA
: Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC replay,,
@naomheoinclg
V
@casementsgac
will take place as follows; Wednesday 11th Sept 20…
21 hours ago
10 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@naomheoinclg
: Naomh Eoin have provided CCC with details of a suitable Belfast venue. We await their confirmation of that venue and will…
23 hours ago
10 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@naomheoinclg
: Semi-final update: Unfortunately, despite Naomh Eoin raising valid dual-player welfare concerns with CCC, it appears that…
23 hours ago
10 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@PremierSportsTV
: 🇪🇸 Premier Sports are delighted to announce a partnership with LaLiga including the launch of the LaLigaTV channel bun…
1 day ago
10 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Putting their best foot forward
belfastmediagroup.com/putting-their-…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@mickconlon11 @squinteratn
1 day ago
10 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Plan published to reduce NI’s suicide rate by 10 per cent
belfastmediagroup.com/plan-published…
via
@ATownNews
@neeyatn @Newbelfast @squint…
1 day ago
10 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Sunflowers for Sharon
belfastmediagroup.com/sunflowers-for…
via
@ATownNews
@danzer_82
@newbelfast
@Neekyatn
@squinteratn
1 day ago
10 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthernIreland
: A brave performance. Still plenty to play for in this
@UEFAEURO
Qualifying campaign!
#GAWA
pic.twitter.com/kQMfPd4w7l
2 days ago
09 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@DFB_Team_EN
:
@NorthernIreland
Incredible fans you guys have there 👏 See you in Germany soon!
2 days ago
09 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@utdxtra
: Daniel James can’t stop scoring. What a goal!
#mufc
pic.twitter.com/GSftgyeWHY
2 days ago
09 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthernIreland
: 📸 Congrats to Captain
@StevenDavis8
who becomes our most capped outfield player! 👏🏼💚
#GAWA
pic.twitter.com/0YYKDWL4gH
2 days ago
09 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Heads held high after that one!
@NorthernIreland
0-2
@DFB_Team_EN
#GAWA
#Euro2020Qualifiers
@ToniKroos
pic.twitter.com/7dz3iIGN7l
2 days ago
09 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Have to love the use of a dog as a decoy here 😂
twitter.com/thepauer27/sta…
2 days ago
09 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@AontroimGAA
: 🗞 Darren Gleeson has been ratified as the new Antrim Senior Hurling Manager at tonight’s county committee meeting. Darren…
2 days ago
09 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Who is the most
#Inspirational
#Girls
#SoccerPlayer
in West Belfast? Nominate now at
belfastmediagroup.com/inspirational-…
Remember you…
2 days ago
09 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@casementsgac
: The replay of today’s drawn
@AontroimGAA
SFC will take place on Wednesday evening at 8pm in
@AhoghillGAA
3 days ago
08 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@CLOUGHFERNCYC73
: We the Cloughfern Young Conquerors would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in our charity footb…
6 days ago
05 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ThomasHogg88
: A huge well done to musicians from Cloughfern Young Conquerors who raised almost £2,500 for North Belfast mental health c…
6 days ago
05 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@joinourboys
: I hate asking, but my three sons have a terminal illness called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and are sadly dying. I am tryi…
6 days ago
05 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: Remember we have a massive 25% off all Family Notices, Party tickets etc EVERY FRIDAY when you call to our office at Y…
6 days ago
05 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: Remember we have a massive 25% off all Family Notices, Party tickets etc EVERY FRIDAY when you call to our office. Many othe…
6 days ago
05 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/WJZB2Ya0c4
6 days ago
05 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/WJZB2Ya0c4
6 days ago
05 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Remember we have a massive 25% off all Family Notices, Party tickets etc EVERY FRIDAY when you call to our office.…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
05 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Remember we have a massive 25% off all Family Notices, Party tickets etc EVERY FRIDAY when you call to our office a…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 days ago
05 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: 🔰ONLINE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN The Inspirational Youth of the West 2019 will spotlight the champion young people (18 and under)…
6 days ago
05 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: 🔰ONLINE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN The Inspirational Youth of the West 2019 will spotlight the champion young people (18 and under)…
6 days ago
05 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@neilojim1972
: OTD 1607 Hugh O'Neill with Rory O'Donnell, their families and adherents left Rathmullan for Europe never to return and wh…
7 days ago
04 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ATownNews
: This week's
#FrontPage
Paper hits shops and front doors after 5 tonight 18 Pages of Local Sport Inspirational Youth Launch…
7 days ago
04 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@TheSaffronGael
:
thesaffrongael.com/2019/09/04/tha…
That day in '89
@AontroimGAA
@RuairiOgCdall
@loughgielgac
@McQuillanGAC
@OisinsClg
@ShaneUiNeil…
7 days ago
04 September 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Did someone say election?
pic.twitter.com/8eoEbz9QgU
1 week ago
04 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
@bronaghboyle1
pic.twitter.com/XaAJ3pE6Ip
1 week ago
02 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@CllrRyanMurphy
: There’s a lot of people that said they wouldn’t believe it until they seen it, but yes that is a bus on Mill Avenue hea…
1 week ago
02 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ATownNews
: That concludes August’s business at
@belfastcc
1 week ago
02 September 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Eoin Morgan 🔥🔥🔥🔥
2 weeks ago
30 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/YhVLqt3zuN
3 weeks ago
22 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
‘Fighting man’ Sullivan riding the wave in the paid ranks
belfastmediagroup.com/fighting-man-s…
@sullivan_damien
@espn
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 month ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan and Ruiz make weight ahead of sold-out showdown
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-and-rui…
pic.twitter.com/yQ2o0lQ2xL
1 month ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McComb confident he will roar to victory against ‘Le Lion’
belfastmediagroup.com/mccomb-confide…
@sugarseantl
@espn
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 month ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Meli planning to build title momentum
belfastmediagroup.com/meli-planning-…
@MTKGlobal
@trboxing
@FeileBelfast
@ATownNews
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 month ago
02 August 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by