Online October 31, 2018

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, October 31

Jay DiLucia was so excited about the cross-community Lantern Parade in Alexandra Park last night he ran all the way there Jay DiLucia was so excited about the cross-community Lantern Parade in Alexandra Park last night he ran all the way there
By Jim Corr
