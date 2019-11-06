Folow us on social media

Sign up to our mailing list

Peter Pan Lyric Theatre
Online November 6, 2019

Pic of the Day, Wednesday, November 6

Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane pays a visit to St John the Baptist Primary School in Finaghy and joined the pupils in raising a cheer Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane pays a visit to St John the Baptist Primary School in Finaghy and joined the pupils in raising a cheer
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us: